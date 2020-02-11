SunTrust Banks Boosts Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Price Target to $202.00

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) had its target price raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $202.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $199.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.64. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $200.29.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,844,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Allergan by 415.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allergan by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Allergan by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,395,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,695,000 after purchasing an additional 764,091 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

