SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy Rating for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.04.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,749. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.