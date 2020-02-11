S&W Seed (SANW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. On average, analysts expect S&W Seed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SANW opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.54. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

