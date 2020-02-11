Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (BIOVF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.