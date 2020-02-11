Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Position Increased by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the quarter. Synalloy comprises 0.9% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.03% of Synalloy worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synalloy by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 423,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig C. Bram bought 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,864.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,004.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig C. Bram bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,549.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $158,712 over the last 90 days. 8.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synalloy stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.49. Synalloy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 million, a P/E ratio of -70.83 and a beta of -0.03.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $73.64 million during the quarter.

Synalloy Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

