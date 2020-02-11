SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.21% of SYSCO worth $92,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 22.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter worth $236,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 408,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

SYY stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,889. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

