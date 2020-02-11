Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SYX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. 29,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.11. Systemax has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74.

In other Systemax news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,032,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Systemax by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Systemax by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Systemax by 674.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Systemax in the second quarter worth about $2,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Systemax by 81.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,661 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

