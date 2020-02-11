Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,467 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 528,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 100,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $120,484.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,486.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,413 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TCMD traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $62.49. 1,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,212. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 135.81, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

