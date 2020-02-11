Tap (XTP) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Tap has a market capitalization of $107.49 million and $1.03 million worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $592.82 or 0.05773709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00053659 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00120505 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.