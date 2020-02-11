Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,813 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 10,387 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Tapestry worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,054 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $11,067,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. 157,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,362. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.48.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

