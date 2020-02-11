Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,700 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the January 15th total of 320,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

TEDU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. 210,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Tarena International by 91.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tarena International by 233.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Tarena International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

