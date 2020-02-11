Target Coin Tops One Day Volume of $572.00 (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. Target Coin has a total market cap of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the US dollar. One Target Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Target Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.79 or 0.03555830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00247200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00136183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002877 BTC.

About Target Coin

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin.

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Target Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Target Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.