Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.75), Fidelity Earnings reports. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a net margin of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

TCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.19.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

