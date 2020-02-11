Taubman Centers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,677 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,186% compared to the typical volume of 286 put options.

TCO stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.75). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

