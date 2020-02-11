TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,700 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the January 15th total of 889,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 399,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

CGBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of TCG BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.75 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TCG BDC stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 703,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

