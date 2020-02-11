Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE THQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. 255,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,275. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.