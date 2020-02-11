Tekla World Healthcare Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE THW traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 135,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

