Teledyne Technologies’ (TDY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $415.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $375.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

TDY stock opened at $382.41 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $224.84 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,102,140,000 after acquiring an additional 281,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,863,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,581,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

