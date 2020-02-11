Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $269.88 and a 52 week high of $390.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.60.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

