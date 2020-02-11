Tellor Market Cap Achieves $3.71 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 54.7% against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $98,368.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $4.39 or 0.00042791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.83 or 0.03631476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00248588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00138128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 937,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,471 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

