Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $240.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.40.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $228.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $236.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.72 and its 200 day moving average is $205.31.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7,290.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,978 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 792.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 3,169,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,697 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $62,691,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $88,045,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 481.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,263,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,075 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

