TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.33.

TCEHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

TCEHY opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

