Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE TME opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,158,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,696,000 after acquiring an additional 53,538 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,996,000 after buying an additional 194,893 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,276,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,291,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,568.2% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,446,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after buying an additional 2,355,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

