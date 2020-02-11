Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Terex worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Terex by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,760 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 23.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,101,000 after buying an additional 481,032 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Terex by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 34,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Terex by 6.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 15,136 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Terex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Insiders bought 1,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 26,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $38.57.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

