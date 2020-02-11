Ternium (TX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Ternium to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ternium stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ternium has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TX. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

