Terril Brothers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 10.1% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $28,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,261,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,518,721. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.