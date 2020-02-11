Tether Reaches Market Cap of $4.65 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $4.65 billion and $47.85 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Poloniex, Bittrex and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.83 or 0.03631476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00248588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00138128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002818 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, QBTC, Bittrex, CoinTiger, B2BX, Kraken, TOPBTC, IDAX, Liqui, Upbit, ABCC, OKEx, IDCM, MBAex, DigiFinex, EXX, UEX, Cobinhood, Poloniex, DragonEX, CoinBene, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, ChaoEX, Trade By Trade, C2CX, TDAX, Gate.io, BigONE, ZB.COM, FCoin, Sistemkoin, Kryptono, BitMart, Bibox, LBank, Iquant, Binance, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, OOOBTC, Exmo, BitForex, CoinEx, Kucoin, BtcTurk, HitBTC and Coinut. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

