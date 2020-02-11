Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 106,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTPH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 65,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,496. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.27) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 804.43% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. G.Research lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Gabelli lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.15.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.