Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $125,245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after buying an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after buying an additional 778,539 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 84.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,230,000 after buying an additional 666,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.53. 60,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,314,883. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.