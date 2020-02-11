Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.4% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $432,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 178,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 65.2% during the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 663,053 shares of company stock worth $84,242,237. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.13. The company has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

