Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 106 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $777.46 per share, with a total value of $82,410.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,473. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPL traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $782.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,844. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $565.10 and a one year high of $915.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $783.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.62.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 82.95% and a net margin of 96.55%. The company had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPL. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

