Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $186.63. The company had a trading volume of 33,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,472. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.53 and a 200-day moving average of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

