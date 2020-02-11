Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,420. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 in the last ninety days. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

