Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,120 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 434,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.36. The company had a trading volume of 375,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.27. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $101.91 and a one year high of $175.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $674,681.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $973,652.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

