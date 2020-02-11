Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 78,030 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 212.1% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 146.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,963,721. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.