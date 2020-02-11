Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.91 Million Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2,317.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. New Jersey Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

