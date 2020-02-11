Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.07 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,086 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLY. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Peter V. Maio acquired 20,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLY traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,170. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

