Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Equifax by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 175,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,639,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.27.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,322. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.37. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $157.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.