Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

PEAK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,148. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

