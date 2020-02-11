Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,861 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of First Horizon National worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 497,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens increased their target price on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

Shares of First Horizon National stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. 147,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. First Horizon National’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.