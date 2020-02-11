Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 218,641 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $14,777,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $12,070,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.88. The company had a trading volume of 265,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,622. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

