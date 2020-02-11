Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,388 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Dover by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,585,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dover by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after buying an additional 146,065 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Dover by 1,124.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 123,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at $12,047,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,114 shares of company stock worth $1,234,186 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,905. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

