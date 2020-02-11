Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,616 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 46.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 201,321 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

INCY traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $76.33. The company had a trading volume of 50,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.14. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $96.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $300,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 44,642 shares of company stock worth $4,147,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

