Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,802 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,408,940,000 after buying an additional 189,393 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Concho Resources by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CXO. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

CXO traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.96. 596,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.