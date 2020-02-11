Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 25,292 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,292 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.13.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.48. 4,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,902. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $166.15 and a 12-month high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.74.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock worth $4,667,332. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

