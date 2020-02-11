Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,648 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

Shares of MXIM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,515. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $310,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,444 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

