Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,529 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. 1,469,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

