Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 462 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 52,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.70.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $350.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,137. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $274.50 and a one year high of $365.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

