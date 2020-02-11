Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 572 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after purchasing an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,576,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 480,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,829,000 after buying an additional 25,870 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,361,000 after buying an additional 213,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.43.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $12.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $179.84 and a one year high of $281.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.28.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.03). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

