Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,003 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,645,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 722.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 529,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 465,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,295,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 23.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,297,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $4,223,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. 3,204,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,813. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,279.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

